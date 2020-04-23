Tulsa Business Owner Teaching Yoga For Kids Online During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
A Tulsa business owner is coming up with new ways to keep herself working, and she's also making sure kids get exercise they need while stuck at home.
Dana Morris owns I AM KIDS Tulsa, which provides yoga and meditation services for children.
When school went online for the rest of the year, she said her business came to a halt.
She went from being booked at a dozen schools--to nothing. That's obviously a big concern for a mother of four.
Morris said some of those schools asked her to teach yoga classes online through Zoom, but she went a step further and decided to make the classes available to everyone online for free.
Morris said people have also been donating money to help her business stay afloat.
While she appreciates that, she said the most important thing is making sure kids are staying active and engaged during the pandemic.
"While yes, the movement and the yoga is very important, just that connection we get to make through the screen is so valuable" said Morris.
The business is providing classes online Thursdays and Fridays along with teaching a story time yoga class on Thursdays at 10 a.m. and a beginner yoga class for ages 9-12 on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, click here.