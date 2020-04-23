News
Police Investigate Stabbing At Tulsa Motel
Thursday, April 23rd 2020, 6:53 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA - Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing at a Tulsa motel near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police said it happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the Best Budget Inn.
Officers said they found one man on the floor in the 2nd floor hallway with multiple stab wounds and another man who was inside a room with a head wound.
Police said both people were taken to the hospital.
