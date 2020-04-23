OHP Searching For Vehicle After Man Hit On I-44
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for the vehicle that they said hit a man on I-44 overnight.
OHP said the 32-year old man is in serious condition at the hospital after he told troopers he was hit by a vehicle a little after midnight Thursday.
OHP said the victim was trying to flag down drivers in a construction zone at I-44 at 165th East Avenue--looking for help after being hit by a vehicle.
When troopers arrived, they found the victim but said the driver--who hit him--left the scene.
OHP said the victim is now in the hospital in serious condition with head, arm, and leg injuries.
OHP said there were no witnesses to this, so they don't have a vehicle description.
If you know anything that can help, call police or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.