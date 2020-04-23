News
Tulsa Car Dealership Hit By Burglars Twice In Matter Of Hours
TULSA - A Tulsa car dealership said they were hit by burglars twice in just a matter of hours, and employees believe it's the same group.
News On 6 first told you about the first burglary Wednesday morning.
Five hours after the burglars hit Global Car Sales near 11th and Utica on Tuesday night, employees said they came back and stole a red 2014 Corvette.
Video from the latest burglary shows a group of at least three people casing the building around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
About 15 minutes later, surveillance video shows the men break in through a back window, open up the garage door, and back up the Corvette.
They tried to get out through a gate on 11th but couldn't because of construction.
The burglars ultimately smashed the Corvette through a gate--likely causing damage to the front end.
Sandy Wofford and employee said "we'll see a better side of this. But it's very disappointing that it's come to four individuals that, I guess, couldn't find anything better to do than to come and take from people who work very hard."
Sandy said in addition to the Corvette, they stole a Suzuki 4-wheeler from the front end of the store Tuesday night.
If you know where the burglars are, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can stay anonymous.