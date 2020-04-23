News
AMC Theatres Will Not Reopen Until July, Officials Say
CBS News
Despite the Governor's announcement, AMC Theatres said it will not be opening its facilities until July.
As part of the Governor's plan, Oklahoma theaters would be able to reopen May 1st.
The company said this decision is for all of its theaters nationwide even though states' Stay at Home orders will likely be lifted before then.
Officials said film studios won't even start putting out new movies until at least mid-July.
AMC closed all of its theaters in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.