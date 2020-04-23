OSDH: 3,017 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 179 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
A total of 3,017 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 179 virus-related deaths have been reported, state health officials said Thursday.
Nine more deaths were reported since Wednesday. Six happened in the last 24 hours and the other three died between April 18 to 21.
Two deaths were reported in Cleveland County; a man and a woman aged 65 or older. Two deaths were reported in Washington County; a man and a woman aged 65 or older.
One man aged 65 or older died in Oklahoma County. A woman aged 50 to 64 died in Tulsa County.
A man aged 65 or older died in Creek County. A man aged 65 or older died in Caddo County. A man aged 65 or older died in Muskogee County.
A total of 622 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due the virus. As of Thursday, 284 patients are currently hospitalized.
As of Wednesday's executive order report on coronavirus, 1,772 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. The state health department said a recovered person is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset of symptoms or report of symptoms.
As of Thursday, 69 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 634. Tulsa County has the second most with 454. Cleveland County has the third most with 388.
Tulsa and Cleveland counties have reported the most deaths in the state with 26 deaths each. Oklahoma County has reported 25 deaths.
As of Thursday, a total number of 44,761 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt introduced his multi-phase plan for reopening the state beginning with plans to reopen personal care businesses on Friday by appointment only.
Mayors from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman said their shelter in place orders take precedence over the state's and will stay in place through Thursday, April 30.
Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.