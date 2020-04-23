THD Opens New Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing Location
TULSA - The Tulsa Health Department opened a new COVID-19 test collection site Thursday morning for people who have appointments.
This location can handle plenty of traffic – and be used regardless of the weather.
The site is Tulsa's Fairgrounds, Expo Square, with drive in service through the West door of the building.
Samples are collected with the patient still in the car, by nurses covered in protective gear.
There's room for two lanes of traffic, and now plenty of testing supplies.
The Health Department says the facility can handle about 50 people per hour, and results are coming back within 48 hours.
At their original site, which is now closed, THD reports they collected samples from 736 people.
The Health Department is one of four publicly accessible, no charge testing locations in Tulsa.
For an appointment through the Health Department, the number to call is 918-582-9355.