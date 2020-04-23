Broken Arrow To Lift Shelter In Place Order, Officials Say
BROKEN ARROW - Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond said the city's emergency proclamations for sheltering in place will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 23rd.
Officials said this is due to Governor Stitt's plan for reopening the state in multiple phases.
Mayor Thurmond said “the City Council discussed the local proclamations in place in connection with the pandemic for BA at its meeting last Tuesday night. My fellow City Councilors and myself, as well as our City Manager and his staff feel the governor’s plan is sensible and Broken Arrow will follow a plan consistent with the Governor’s."
Officials said Broken Arrow will begin reopening in phases.
Broken Arrow residents can continue to access the city's online COVID-19 resource center here.