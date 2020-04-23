News
NWS Rates Deadly Madill Tornado 'At Least An EF-2'
The National Weather Service in Norman is surveying damage after Wednesday's tornado-warned storms ripped through southern Oklahoma.
For the deadly Madill tornado, the service gave that storm a preliminary rating of an EF-2.
They said they will continue to investigate the damage over the course of the next few days.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed one death Wednesday while several organizations have reported multiple fatalities.
