Several Oklahoma Cities Start Reopening Process, Following Gov. Stitt's Guidelines
A growing number of Green Country cities are canceling their shelter in place orders to follow Governor Kevin Stitt's reopening guidelines.
That includes both Broken Arrow and Owasso, with Tulsa announcing a decision tomorrow.
Many communities had shelter in place orders through April 30th, but they've cancelled those to follow Stitt's guidelines - that allow personal care businesses like hair salons to open tomorrow with sanitation guidelines in place.
The cities of Sand Springs, Glenpool, Claremore, Sapulpa, Cleveland, Mannford, Catoosa, Coweta, Wagoner, Eufaula, Pryor Creek, Okmulgee, Collinsville and Sallisaw will all follow the Governor's lead.
Owasso also announced they will follow the Governor's guidelines and will also allow spas to reopen tomorrow with restrictions.
The biggest city so far to cancel their emergency order is Broken Arrow.
Mayor Craig Thurmond tells us today, their numbers are going down, and right now out of about 113,000 people who live there, there are only 14 active cases of COVID-19.
"I think that we're going to have people that are going to claim that we have overreacted and people that are going to claim that we underreacted,” said Thurmond. "We'll start getting back more and more as we phase into this approach as we phase back into normal life."
The Governor's three-phased approach has some rules and guidelines for businesses as they reopen.