“We respect the Governor and the Attorney General, who both have a track record of supporting tribal sovereignty. We believe the compact language is consistent with both positions as it says event wagering will be permitted only ‘to the extent such wagers are authorized by law.’ We remain focused on the momentum established with new gaming compacts that anticipate the future of the gaming market, expand opportunity for all parties for generations to come and leave behind the one-size-fits-all approach to the old Model Gaming compact.

In other words, so long as such wagering is unlawful, the Otoe-Missouria and Comanche Nation would not be permitted to engage in such gaming under the express language of the compacts. Although state law currently does not authorize event wagering, the compacts nonetheless included such language in anticipation that the state legislature will eventually see event wagering as an important source of revenue, and authorize the activity accordingly. There is absolutely nothing unlawful about entering into a compact that guides the parties’ behavior and expectations in contemplation of potential future events. In fact, the 2005 compacts also contained provisions that would authorize new forms of gaming in the event that such gaming would be ‘approved by state legislation for use by any person or entity.’ The event wagering provisions of the new compacts are fully consistent with the language of the 2005 compacts.”