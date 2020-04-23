News
Tulsa Police: Argument Over Sewage Results In 1 Cut By Hatchet, 1 Shot
Thursday, April 23rd 2020, 8:57 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said they're investigating a shooting that occurred after an argument between two people over plumbing and sewage issues.
Police said it started as a disturbance involving two men near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. They said one of the men was shot and the other was cut by a hatchet.
Officers said both were taken to a hospital and both men are in stable condition.