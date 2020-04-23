Tulsa Route 66 Commissioner Says People Can Learn Road's History Without Leaving Vehicles
TULSA, Oklahoma - Many families are looking for ways to get everyone outside while still practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tulsa Route 66 Commission said there are about 20 historical markers within the city limits along the Mother Road. They said you can learn about Tulsa's history without even leaving your car.
"Do something where you are within 30, 40, 50 miles of where you are so you can just go, come back. It's just an exercise and an outing," said Ken Busby, Chair of Tulsa Route 66 Commission.
Busby said in the eight states the Mother Road crosses, the Route 66 Alliance is encouraging people to take short day trips.
"You can literally spend some time with the kids or whatever going and learning about businesses that were there. So, if you're in front of the old home depot in downtown you can learn what that was originally and just some information about it," said Busby.
Busby said you can still help local business owners, even the ones closed because of COVID-19. He said with gas prices so low it's a good time to hit the road while still being safe.
"Spend a little gas money, spend some time in the car and sort of share on social media to create that sense of community and letting people know 'hey here is this cool place that I found. I did this all from a safe distance and I'm just getting some fresh air, but here's what's happening," said Busby.