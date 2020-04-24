News
Port Of Catoosa Stays Busy Despite Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Industries along the Arkansas River system hit hard by last spring's historic flooding are making a comeback.
The Tulsa Port of Catoosa also says despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the port is staying busy.
Tulsa Port of Catoosa Director David Yarbrough says business here is booming. Nearly 200,000 tons moved through the port on barges last month. Trains and trucks are helping with loads as well.
"In spite of everything that's going on in the world, in spite of energy prices -- the farmers are still getting it done, the truck drivers are getting it done, and the port plays an integral role in all of that," Yarbrough said.
It's a vast difference from 2019. Video from last summer shows just how swollen the river was at the Port of Catoosa. Yarbrough says it took months for the floodwaters to recede.
"As you can imagine, when you're out of business that long, people find other ways, even if it costs more. So when the signs come out saying hey we're open again, it isn't like everyone comes back right away," Yarbrough said.
But clearly, the business has mostly trickled back to a steady stream. This is amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as many folks are still hurting financially, and some businesses here have had to change how they do things.
"They were very responsive, when the pandemic became apparent, we had to do something different; all the industries responded to secure their workforce and try to protect their workforce," Yarbrough said.
He says he doesn't expect COVID-19 to really affect the port as a whole. Now the hope is there won't be another flooding event.
"We hope last years flood is an asterisk in the record books, something that won't happen for a very long time again," Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough says The Arkansas River system is especially important for Oklahoma's economy. He says the system helps move about 12 million tons a year, with Oklahoma contributing half of that.