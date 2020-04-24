Coronavirus Could Be Weakened By Sunlight, Heat, Officials Says
More than 3,000 Americans died from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours-- bringing the total number of deaths in the U.S. to more than 49,000.
Meanwhile, new research is emerging on how to weaken the virus.
The Department of Homeland Security presented research that suggests coronavirus is weakened by exposure to sunlight, heat, and humidity.
The study also shows disinfectants are effective and can kill the virus in about 30 seconds.
President Trump asked his medical advisors to look into the results.
"Is there a way we can do something like that with injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see it gets in the lungs,” said President Trump.
"And no, I certainly wouldn't recommend the internal ingestion of a disinfectant,” said FDA Commissioner, Scott Hahn.
Health officials say we should only be using disinfectants to keep surfaces clean of things that we frequently touch.
The World Health Organization has warned against using UV lamps to sterilize any part of the body, saying they can cause skin irritation.