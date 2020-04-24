Several States Easing Coronavirus Restrictions
While the numbers of confirmed Coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise, officials say the spread has slowed in certain key areas.
Starting Friday several states like Oklahoma will begin easing restrictions.
President Trump says physical distancing guidelines could extend into the summer, if not longer.
A CBS News Poll found 70 percent of Americans believe the country's top priority should be slowing the spread of COVID-19 by staying home.
30 percent say working and the economy are more important.
"I don't think I've heard from anyone who said let’s go ahead and get our dining rooms open, we can't wait to bring masses of people to flood your dining room and your bar,” said Brian Huskey.
California's governor announced his state's deadliest day for the virus yesterday after 115 people died.
Officials say that state may have seen some of the earliest Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. going back to February.
And in New York, preliminary results from an anti-body study suggest 2.7 million residents there may have had the virus, which is the same number of confirmed cases globally.