Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Coronavirus Update Friday
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa's news conference was originally scheduled for Thursday but it was moved to Friday after Governor Stitt released his plan to reopen some non-essential businesses.
Several cities decided on Thursday to follow the governor’s lead and allow businesses like barber shops and nail salons to return to work.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he would look at the latest data trends and discuss it with his new Economic Recovery Advisory Committee and colleagues in other nearby cities before making his decision.
For now, Tulsa’s Safer at Home order is still in place until April 30th and all non-essential businesses have been closed for a few weeks now.
The news conference starts at noon Friday, and you can watch it on the City of Tulsa’s Facebook page.
