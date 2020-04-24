Elective Surgeries Allowed To Resume Friday
TULSA - Starting Friday, state leaders say doctors will be allowed to perform elective surgeries again, but COVID-19 is changing the protocol patients and medical staff will need to follow leading up to the surgery.
The state health department says hospitals and operating centers will need to follow certain procedures before performing those surgeries.
Health officials say all patients must be tested for COVID-19 and receive a negative result within 48 hours of their scheduled procedure.
Doctors will not be allowed to operate on someone who had the virus until that patient has received two negative test results.
In addition, the state says surgery centers and hospitals must have adequate personal protective equipment.
All employees must wear cloth face masks and that includes receptionists and non-medical support staff.
All minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures will be allowed to resume May 1st.