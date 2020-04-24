South winds have returned overnight in advance of the upper level system located across the central Rockies this morning. A surface low developed last night and is now located across northwestern OK this morning and should move across central to eastern OK by the afternoon while dragging a pacific cold front across the state. Before these features arrives, south winds will attempt a fast fuel-up of moisture directly ahead of the developing system. This plume of moisture will be positioned along and east of highway 75 by midday as the upper level disturbance reaches central Kansas and stronger winds move across the state. This upper forcing combined with the surface front moving southeast will aid in scattered thunderstorm development between 2pm and 4pm today along and east of I-35 in central Kansas with storms moving east or even developing along the boundary as it approaches the highway 75 corridor early afternoon. Storms will quickly develop and move across east-central and far southeastern OK by early evening capable of producing some severe weather. The initial timing supports the threat of severe weather ending by early evening. The main threats continue to be very large hail, winds near 65 mph and pockets of heavy rainfall. The tornado threat has increased some compared to our data from yesterday, mostly across extreme eastern and southeastern OK into western Arkansas. This morning’s activity should remain mostly sub-severe.