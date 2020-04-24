After hearing the president's remark, many medical experts and elected officials spoke out on social media to publicly correct the dangerous idea about disinfectants.

"As a doctor, I recommend you do NOT inject disinfectant, and do NOT take medical advice from this person," Dr. Jason Westin, a cancer researcher in Houston, tweeted, sharing a clip from the briefing.

"With President Trump's press conference last night, it looks like we have a quack medicine salesman on TV," Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted. "Injecting disinfectant? No. He must focus on testing, testing, testing."

"Good morning. Do not inject yourself with disinfectant," Michigan State Representative Laurie Pohutsky told her followers.

The White House responded to the controversy with a statement Friday morning, saying:

"President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday's briefing. Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines."

The EPA has compiled a list of disinfectants for use against COVID-19 — as household cleaners, not treatments. Several Lysol products and many other disinfectants are on the list. "When using an EPA-registered disinfectant, follow the label directions for safe, effective use," the EPA states.

The EPA also released a statement about disinfectants Thursday that included this advice: "Never apply the product to yourself or others. Do not ingest disinfectant products. This includes never applying any product on List N (the agency's list of disinfectants to use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19) directly to food."

Disinfecting products can be toxic, and the products should never be ingested. Poison Control has guidelines for keeping families safe when using cleaning products.