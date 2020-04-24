OSDH: 3,121 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Cororonavirus; 188 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
A total of 3,121 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 188 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Friday.
Nine deaths were reported since Thursday. Three were from the last 24 hours and six were from April 17 to 22.
Two deaths were reported in Oklahoma County; a man aged 36 to 49 and a woman aged 50 to 64.
One woman aged 65 or older died in Tulsa County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Caddo County. One man aged 65 or older died in Sequoyah County.
One man aged 50 to 64 died in Creek County. One man aged 65 or older died in Ottawa County. One man aged 65 or older died in Cleveland County. One woman aged 65 or older died in Wagoner County.
A total of 638 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the virus with 310 currently in the hospital.
As of Thursday's executive order report on coronavirus, 1,884 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. The state health department said a recovered person is someone who is currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset of symptoms or report of symptoms.
As of Friday, 70 counties in the state have reported at least one COVID-19 case.
Oklahoma County has the most cases in the state with 670. Tulsa County has the second most with 467. Cleveland County has the third most with 393.
Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties are tied for the most virus-related deaths reported by county in the state with 27 deaths in each county.
As of Friday, a total of 47,491 tests have returned negative. This includes state testing and private lab testing since February.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt introduced his multi-phase plan for reopening the state beginning with plans to reopen personal care businesses on Friday by appointment only.
Mayors from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman said their shelter in place orders take precedence over the state's and will stay in place through Thursday, April 30.
Stitt issued an executive order April 2 declaring a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties. On April 1, he amended an earlier emergency declaration to close all non-essential businesses in all 77 counties.
The state health department advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever or coughing to stay home and limit person-to-person engagement.
The state coronavirus hotline is open 24 hours and the number is 877-215-8336 or 211. For a list of coronavirus (COVID-19) links and resources, click here.
For an ongoing list of coronavirus (COVID-19)-related closings, cancellations and postponements, click here.