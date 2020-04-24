News
Storms Enter Northeastern Oklahoma, Hail, Wind Primary Threats
Friday, April 24th 2020, 3:52 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Severe storms are entering the Tulsa viewing area this afternoon.
A strong storm system will move through Northeastern Oklahoma this afternoon bringing wind, hail, and slight risks of tornadoes.
The News On 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms throughout the evening and anticipate the system to move out of our area later into the night.