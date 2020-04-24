Tulsa Businesses Express Mixed Reactions About Reopening
Tulsa businesses are having mixed reactions to Mayor G.T. Bynum’s announcement Friday that businesses can start opening back up May 1 if they would like to.
Some businesses said it is too risky, while others are taking dining reservations.
The owner of the Cardinal Club and Treys Bar and Grill said customers will be able to eat inside beginning next Friday.
“I've already got a couple calls today, right after the mayor's press conference. 'Hey I need a reservation.' I'm like, it sounds so good to hear that again,” Travis Davidson said.
But other restaurants are taking more time to figure out what to do. The McNellie's Group said it does not plan to have customers eating inside its restaurants until it sees guidance from an agency like the CDC, on the best ways to keep everyone safe.
Hal Smith Restaurants, which owns places like Charleston's, Pub W, Louie's and Neighborhood Jam plans to rollout curbside and delivery options next week. It said it would make an announcement when dining inside is an option for customers again.
Opening Monday, April 27.
- Charleston’s
- Mahogany Prime
- Neighborhood Jam
- Redrock Canyon Grill
- Upper Crust
Opening Tuesday, April 28.
- The Garage
- Pub W
Opening Friday, May 1.
- Louie’s
Davidson said he is starting to think of plans for how people will come in and sit down.
“We can set tables you know, 10 feet apart, move bar stools. There are a lot of things that we can do to really still maintain a good social distance but slowly phase in back the dining process,” Davidson said.
Sky Fitness said its three of its Tulsa area locations will open May 1, while place like Climb Tulsa are still considering their options.
Personal care businesses are having mixed reactions, too. Chrysalis Salon And Spa said it will reopen May 1, serving one customer at a time. Lash Boutique said it won't be reopening right away and may wait until June.
The Philbrook Museum said it will not be reopening May 1 but said a phased out plan for reopening will be announced in the next few days.
QuikTrip did not immediately respond to a request for information on any possible changes to protocol beginning May 1.