Bixby Production Facility Helps Broadcast The NFL Draft
BIXBY, Oklahoma - When the picks role in on this year’s NFL draft you might think the pressure is on players waiting anxiously to hear their name called, and normally you would be correct.
However, with this year’s draft going virtual, the behind the scenes takes center stage. One Tulsa company is putting the draft into your living room.
"You would have never guessed driving down the road it all happens right here,” said Ed Lozano, with DTAGS.
The NFL draft is one of the biggest events of the year and DTAGS of Bixby has been providing transmission services for the NFL and the sports industry since 2016. With this year’s draft being virtual, DTAGS has expanded their capacities to include production services and has now become the temporary production facility for the NFL Network.
"It’s all based here in the Tulsa-Bixby area. We brought it together. I'm from Texas and I drove up here. I’ve basically been living here for a month as we put this plan together. We have individuals in other parts of the U.S. that came here to help bring the NFL draft and NFL Network to the viewers,” Lozano said.
This year's draft presents new challenges with players scattered all over the country. Turning that into a cohesive broadcast is tough, but it happens in Bixby.
“It’s all brought together with this technology that we have. It’s iPhones and your Android bringing it all home," Lozano said.
NFL Media Vice President of Production Dave Shaw even reached out to thank DTAGS for their efforts.
Cannot thank you enough for the efforts to get our NFL Network on the air. The backbone for the Draft has been vital to the full operation," Shaw said. "Truly such an amazing effort is very well noticed, and very happy for our partnership. Let’s finish strong on days 2 & 3, and keep going thereafter.
DTAGS isn't just helping with the NFL draft. Other live sports games are put together with their company.
"The Tulsa-Bixby area is on the stage every weekend. A lot of the sports broadcasting that you see around the United States and there are actually some international clients," Lozano said.