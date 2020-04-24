Tulsa Gym Reopen Soon, Still Will Try To Implement Social Distancing Guidelines
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some gyms in the Tulsa-area will reopen soon but may not be the same as before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The manager at Revved Fitness said she will be opening up her studio next week, but it won’t be the same as before COVID-19.
"We have been talking about it for weeks waiting for today to happen,” said Amy Valbuena.
Friday brought the announcement from Mayor G.T. Bynum that gyms in Tulsa could open their doors starting next Friday.
It’s good news for Amy Valbuena, the regional manager of Revved Fitness which has two training studios in Tulsa. They have been empty for weeks, but she said they're opening back up on May 1.
"We’re adding extra precautions,” she said. “We’re very excited but respecting distance and being cautious."
Those precautions include only allowing ten people to work out at a time, weekly deep cleaning with a new chemical that keeps germs off surfaces for up to a month, and social distancing in the studio.
"We usually are open to 24 people,” she said.
Joanna Lundberg owns CycleBar Tulsa, a cycle studio, she said says they're thinking about opening back up, but they are being very careful.
"We're trying to play with scenarios. Are we ready for May 1?” She said.
Lundberg said they've rented out 40 bikes to people across the city to take classes virtually.
She said when they decide to reopen, they'll limit class sizes to 10, shorten class times so they can clean more frequently, and allow some people to keep the bikes at home.
"There's a lot of excitement and opinions so we're trying to play with scenarios that accommodate both."
Sky Fitness is also opening all three of its locations next Friday.
Other area gyms like Planet Fitness, VASA,10 Gym and the YMCA say they'll announce their plans soon.