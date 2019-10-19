Tulsa Man In Jail; Accused Of Firing Guns In The Street

(Editor's Note: All charges against Lukas Cope were dismissed in January 2020.)

Tulsa Police have taken a man into custody after officers say he was firing a gun in the street near 51st and Peoria.

Officers say they got a call around midnight from a person saying an armed man was trying to kick in heir door. When police arrived, they say they found Lukas M. Cope who ran away on foot.

A Tulsa police helicopter found the man hiding behind a house. Police were able to use a K-9 officer to assist them with the arrest.

The man surrendered and was taken to be treated for dog bites. Police say they found two guns the man used in the crime. No other injuries were reported.