Friday, August 23rd 2019, 4:26 pm

Dan Hawk was born in Lewiston, Idaho, where from a young age he developed a love of sports and a fascination in the way television connected sports with everyone. He left Idaho to play junior college baseball in El Paso, Texas. He earned an Associate of Arts from Western Texas College, before heading back to Idaho to earn his Bachelor of Arts in Communications at Boise State University.

Dan learned the “ins and outs” of the business during his time working as a Sports Producer for a successful drive-time sports radio show at KIDO-AM in Boise, Idaho. In 2012, he moved from behind a microphone to on-air in North Platte, Nebraska when Dan became KNOP-TV’s Weekend Sports Anchor.

Dan also spent time as Sports Director in Joplin, Miss. for KOAM-TV and KFJX and in Boise, Idaho for KIVI and KNIN. During this time, he covered everything from football to baseball, including the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, who both made the World Series. In addition to on-air duties, Dan also wrote two football magazines previewing Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

From Boise, Idaho, Dan moved to Raleigh, NC in 2018 to become a Breaking News Reporter, as well as a fill-in Sports and News Reporter at CBS 17 in Raleigh. Living in the Carolinas, he got the chance to cover some of the biggest matchups, including Duke and North Carolina.

Dan’s career has come full circle by coming back to the Midwest and get the opportunity to cover Oklahoma sports. It’s an honor for Dan to be a part of the News On 6 Sports staff and bring you the best stories from the fields, the court, and the diamond.

Please contact Dan with any questions and any story idea.