Thursday, June 13th 2019, 8:36 am

By: News On 6

Amy Avery joined News On 6 in September 2017 as a reporter for the evening shows. She transferred from News On 6’s sister station News 9 in Oklahoma City. While at News 9, Amy was the Alert Desk Anchor for the morning show. She came to Oklahoma from North Platte, Nebraska where she was the evening anchor for KNOP-TV. While in Nebraska, Amy had the opportunity to cover a multi-state burglary ring, report on the influence of technology on Critical Access Hospitals and stand by the family during a tragic crash where two teens ended up in the South Platte River. Prior to Nebraska, Amy reported and produced for WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Amy graduated from Marietta College in May of 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting and Photojournalism. During college, Amy furthered her journalism experience by participating in the Marist in Manhattan Program in New York City where she interned for Live! With Kelly and Michael and The Dr. Oz Show. In 2013, she was selected to intern at The TODAY Show where she had many opportunities to research stories, shadow reporters, log tapes, conduct preliminary interviews, and assist during live shots.

Amy is originally from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and is an active member of the National Broadcasting Society and Sigma Kappa Sorority. She has volunteered for many non-profit organizations such Big Brothers Big Sisters, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and the Verizon Telecom Pioneers Sports Jamboree, which is an event where children who are sight-impaired and in wheelchairs can compete on an adapted playing field. During her spare time, Amy enjoys running, shopping, photography, traveling, doing yoga and venturing around antique stores.

Amy is very excited to live in the area and is looking forward to getting more involved within the community. If you want to share story ideas with Amy, or just say hello- email, Facebook message or tweet her anytime!