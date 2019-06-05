Historic C-47 Airplane With Oklahoma Ties Takes Part In D-Day Commemoration

Part of the D-Day commemorations will happen thanks to the work of some Tulsans.

Wednesday, June 5th 2019, 5:56 am

By: News On 6


On Wednesday, a formation of 30 C-47 aircraft will fly over the English Channel.

They're retracing the route the same planes used to drop off paratroopers 75-years ago.

The formation will be led by a plane called 'That's All Brother,' which was also the lead aircraft on D-Day.

The plane was built in Douglas' Oklahoma City factory in 1944 and had its radio installed at the company's Tulsa facility.

Related Story: Historic C-47 Airplane Arrives In Tulsa To Prepare For D-Day Anniversary Trip 

In February, volunteers at Tulsa Tech's Riverside Campus repaired that radio before the aircraft flew to England.
