Missouri Judge Sides With Planned Parenthood, Nixes State's Request To Question Doctors

By: News On 6

A St. Louis circuit judge sided with Planned Parenthood on Tuesday afternoon, ruling that the testimony of non-employees was an "undue burden" and that the state's subpoena to interview them "should be quashed." The testimonies are the lynchpin of an impasse between Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, which operates Missouri's last abortion clinic, and the state health officials, as first reported by CBS News.

Missouri's Department of Health & Senior Services had "refused to renew" the clinic's license, which was set to expire on May 31, unless it could interview those physicians as part of an ongoing investigation into the clinic's compliance with state mandated regulations.

"The non-parties have shown that compliance with the subpoenas would present an undue burden and hardship on [the non-Planned Parenthood physicians] and that the subpoenas should be quashed," Judge Michael Stelzer wrote on Tuesday.