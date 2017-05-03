TU To Be Part Of A Power Conference? AAC Releases Plan Using Power 6 Narrative

<p>The American Athletic Conference wants to be considered a power conference and released a strategic plan designed to help it improve its stature. </p>

By: News On 6

The American Athletic Conference wants to be considered a power conference and released a strategic plan designed to help it improve its stature.

The plan sets goals for athletics, academics, health and safety, marketing and for bringing in more revenue.

Among the plan's stated goals is to "maintain a Power 6 narrative."

There are currently five power conferences - the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12. They generate the most revenue, are guaranteed top football bowl bids and have been granted some autonomy by the NCAA to establish rules.

The AAC is part of next lower tier, known as the Group of Five.

There is no mention of expansion in the AAC's strategic plan. The conference recently added Wichita State, giving it 12 members for both football and basketball.

For the full plan, visit the following link: American Athletic Conference Strategic Plan