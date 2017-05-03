TU Students Design, Build Bench Press For Wheelchair Users

<p>On Tuesday, the students delivered a bench press machine to Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.</p>

Some University of Tulsa engineering students are making exercising easier for people in wheelchairs.

On Tuesday, the students delivered a bench press machine to Tulsa's Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges at 815 South Utica.

The machine uses a cable system, so people can adjust the height and weight simply by moving a pin.

"For me, I'm able to bench press heavier weight because I can lift heavier. There's no other machine ever built where I can do that where I can lay down in my chair," said Joe Lemley.

The students say they have been working on the machine for the entire semester as part of a senior project.