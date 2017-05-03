Tulsa Woman Arrested After Son Calls 911 From Locked Bedroom

<p>Police say a 14-year-old called 911 from a locked bedroom Tuesday night saying his mother was beating him with a belt buckle.</p>

By: News On 6

Police arrested Sylrika Petty, 36, at her home in the 2400 block of South Maybelle.

According to the arrest report, the boy told officers he arrived home at 11 p.m. and his mother began yelling and hitting him with the buckle in the head and face.

The boy told them she bit him when he grabbed her and the belt.

Police said she refused to talk with officers other than to say her son had attacked her. Officers found the teen in the bedroom still on the phone with a 911 operator.

Police booked Petty into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of child abuse by injury.