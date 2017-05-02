Thunderstorms, Hail Threaten Eastern Oklahoma

<p>Thunderstorms are possible across eastern Oklahoma starting this evening and into day on Wednesday. </p>

The News On 6 WARN Team expects the main threat overnight and into Wednesday will be hail and rainfall amounts of up to two inches.

Most of the heavier downpours are expected in the Illinois River watershed on Wednesday as the storm system slowly pushes eastward.

By Wednesday evening, the WARN Team says the rain will be east and southeast of Tulsa, but some showers could linger in the Tulsa area in early Thursday morning.