Driver Survives Being Ejected In Catoosa Rollover Crash

<p>Troopers say a man survived being thrown from his car in a rollover crash early Sunday morning.</p>

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Steven Sinclair of Tulsa was westbound on Interstate 44 when his Pontiac Grand Am ran off the highway near 145th East Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. The car drove through a ditch and went airborne, crossing Skelly Drive and rolling over multiple times before coming to rest right-side up, according to the OHP.

The crash ejected Sinclair through the sunroof about 60 feet, troopers said, but he was alert and talking to rescuers when they took him to the hospital.

The driver told first responders he had two people in the car with him, but first responders said they found no evidence of that, troopers said. They searched the woods to make sure no one else was involved.

The OHP said he was not wearing a seat belt. The OHP report said Sinclair was driving under the influence. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.