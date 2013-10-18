Firefighters Union Kicks Off Bus Tour For Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Kathy Taylor

The International Association of Fire Fighters launched their "Fire Fighters for Kathy Taylor" bus tour in Tulsa Friday morning.

Friday, October 18th 2013, 11:32 am

By: News On 6


The International Association of Fire Fighters launched their "Fire Fighters for Kathy Taylor" bus tour in Tulsa Friday morning.

In May, the firefighter union's local announced its support for Taylor who is running against current Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett.

5/1/2013 Related Story: Tulsa Firefighters Union Endorses Kathy Taylor For Mayor

At a news conference, firefighters said Taylor worked hard to make the City's fire department had the "right number of fire fighters and equipment to get the job done even through tough times," when she was mayor.

The bus tour will feature retired Tulsa fire fighters traveling around the city ahead of the November 12 election.

 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 18th, 2013

March 14th, 2024

December 4th, 2023

September 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 30th, 2024