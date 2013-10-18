Firefighters Union Kicks Off Bus Tour For Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Kathy Taylor

The International Association of Fire Fighters launched their "Fire Fighters for Kathy Taylor" bus tour in Tulsa Friday morning.

By: News On 6

In May, the firefighter union's local announced its support for Taylor who is running against current Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett.

At a news conference, firefighters said Taylor worked hard to make the City's fire department had the "right number of fire fighters and equipment to get the job done even through tough times," when she was mayor.

The bus tour will feature retired Tulsa fire fighters traveling around the city ahead of the November 12 election.