Tulsa Police, K9 Officers Capture Two Men For Armed Robbery

Tulsa police say two men broke into a North Tulsa home and held the occupants at gunpoint while robbing them.

By: Dee Duren

Tulsa Police and K9 officers arrested two men for breaking into a North Tulsa house Thursday morning. Kelin Marshall and Bobby Mayfield are in the Tulsa County Jail.

Police say a third suspect is still at large.

The three men went into a home in the 1400 block of North Union Avenue at about 11 a.m., armed with guns, according to a release. Police say one man held up the residents while the other two took items. The three men then ran off.



Tulsa police searched the area, talking to victims and witnesses. They captured two of the men and found the stolen items.

Marshall, 19, was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, possession of marijuana and two outstanding juvenile warrants, according to a police bulletin.

Mayfield, 20, was booked into jail on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary.