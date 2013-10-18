Tulsa Family Gets Undead For Unique Portrait

Thursday, October 17th 2013, 7:09 pm
Between "The Walking Dead" on TV and charity "zombie walks" happening in cities all over the country, the undead have gone mainstream.
With Halloween coming up, one Tulsa family decided to make some memories with fake blood and gore.
As Rick Wells shows in the video above, the make-up artists at Chysalis Salon turned the entire family into zombies for a unique family portrait.
