Muskogee Police ID Man Killed After Being Hit By Multiple Vehicles

By: News On 6

Authorities say they have identified a man killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Muskogee on October 2, 2013.

Muskogee Police Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 84-year-old Leroy Welch.

They say Welch was living at the Royal Inn in Muskogee at the time of his death. Police say Welch was walking on Highway 69 near the West Shawnee Bypass around 7:30 p.m., when he was struck by a car and then hit by multiple semi trucks.

