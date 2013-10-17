Tulsa Teen Bound Over For Trial In Mother's Beating Death

By: News On 6

A Tulsa teen accused of beating his mother to death was bound over for trial Thursday.

Henry "Hank" Laird, 17, is charged with first degree murder. His friend, 20-year-old Josiah Sklar, will also stand trial for accessory after the fact.

Linda Laird was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in the living room of her home on South Urbana, on the morning of January 22, 2013. Police say Laird beat his mother to death with the butt of a shotgun and Sklar helped him get away. After he was arrested, Sklar told police he was too afraid of Laird to turn him in.

Records show they are both scheduled to be back in court on October 28.

