Tulsa Rookie Police Get Lesson In Court Procedure

Thursday, October 17th 2013, 4:30 pm

By: News On 6


Some rookie Tulsa police officers took their training to court Thursday.

The officers, who are going through the academy, spent the morning in court, watching a preliminary hearing and part of a murder trial.

Then, Judge Kurt Glassco spent the afternoon teaching them about court procedures and what the rookies can expect when they are called to testify during their career.

