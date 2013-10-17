Tulsa Rookie Police Get Lesson In Court Procedure

The officers, who are going through the academy, spent the morning in court, watching a preliminary hearing and part of a murder trial.

By: News On 6

Some rookie Tulsa police officers took their training to court Thursday.

The officers, who are going through the academy, spent the morning in court, watching a preliminary hearing and part of a murder trial.

Then, Judge Kurt Glassco spent the afternoon teaching them about court procedures and what the rookies can expect when they are called to testify during their career.