Pickup Truck Hit By Union Pacific Train In Muskogee

Muskogee Police say a driver crossing in front of a Union Pacific train was not seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the train clipped the pickup truck's bumper.

By: News On 6

Muskogee Police say a driver crossing in front of a Union Pacific train was not seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the train clipped the pickup truck's bumper.

Officers said the impact spun the pickup around at the crossing at Highway 16 and Harris Road.

The train's engineer was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating.