Load Shift Causes Semi To Overturn On North Lewis Avenue

Osage SkyNews 6 was on the scene of an accident along North Lewis Avenue near Highway 11 Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, October 15th 2013, 5:18 pm

By: News On 6


Tulsa police say the driver of the semi was turning to get on the highway, when the load shifted causing the to truck to flip on its side.

The load of metal bars the truck was hauling spilled onto the grass.

A wrecker was brought in to get the semi back upright.

The driver was not hurt.
