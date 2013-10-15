Tulsa Police Ask For Help Catching Suspected Beer Thief


Tuesday, October 15th 2013, 4:29 pm

By: News On 6


Tulsa police are looking for a man they say has stolen beer from area convenience stores.

Mingo Valley Division investigators released photos of the suspect Tuesday. He is described as a white male with multiple tattoos on both arms.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 15th, 2013

April 18th, 2022

April 18th, 2022

April 18th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 18th, 2023

February 18th, 2023

February 18th, 2023

February 18th, 2023