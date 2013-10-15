Tulsa Police Ask For Help Catching Suspected Beer Thief

Tuesday, October 15th 2013, 4:29 pm
Tulsa police are looking for a man they say has stolen beer from area convenience stores.
Mingo Valley Division investigators released photos of the suspect Tuesday. He is described as a white male with multiple tattoos on both arms.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
