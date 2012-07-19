Former Skiatook Superintendent Ordered To Pay Restitution In Bribery Case

Thursday, July 19th 2012, 6:54 pm

By: Emory Bryan

A bribery case involving the former Skiatook superintendent was resolved in court today with an agreement on restitution.

Former Superintendent Gary Johnson pleaded guilty to paying double, sometimes triple, for supplies like mops and trash cans.

Johnson and the owner of a school supply business, Rick Enos, jointly agreed to pay the schools back $657,000.

Tim Harris, Tulsa County District Attorney, said, "In my mind, making them pay every dime back that we've calculated in restitution is more justice over the long term for the students and the taxpayers."

Both men have to make monthly payments.

Enos was ordered to pay two-thirds of the money and Johnson will pay the rest.

5/2/2012 Related Story: Supplier In Skiatook School Scandal Pleads Guilty To Bribery