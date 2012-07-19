Tulsa Police: Robbery Suspect Who Shot At Officers Is Dead

Thursday, July 19th 2012, 8:09 am

By: Dave Davis

At least one shot rang out at Julianne's Daylight Donuts, near Admiral and Garnett in East Tulsa, just after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the suspect robbed the store and took off on foot, only to be tracked down by an officer a mile south of there.

The situation escalated when the suspect opened fire on police and fled.

A little later, a few blocks further south, an officer again tracked him down, and the suspect again opened fire.

Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Leland Ashley said, "That's our main concern: anytime someone deliberately shoots at a police officer that's in uniform, that kind of gives you an indication of what that person might do to someone else."

The search went on for over two hours, involving dozens of officers on foot and a helicopter.

And then, around 7:00 a.m., in the cul-de-sac at South 108th East Place, and 17th Street, a watchful citizen helped police find their man.

"But as we got on the street here, we had a homeowner say 'We think someone's at the end of the—or I saw something at the end of the cul-de-sac," Ashley said.

Police say, when they confronted him, the suspect drew his weapon, put the gun to his head, and pulled the trigger. Officers open fired at the same time.

The chase was over.

"We are relieved, tremendously relieved that this individual is not a threat anymore. Because we really felt like with the two things, the three things this individual had already done, we were just preparing for possibility of the worst," Ashley said.