Drillers Hold Off Cardinals To Take 6-5 Victory

The Drillers scored just enough on Wednesday night to take down Springfield.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Drillers took things one run at a time Wednesday night, but it was enough to hold off the Springfield Cardinals in a 6-5 victory.

Tulsa scored one run in each of the first five innings to build a 5-1 lead, but it was Corey Dickerson's solo shot in the bottom of the eighth that would end up being the winning run.

Trailing 6-4 in the ninth, the Cardinals' Oscar Tavares hit a two-out double to drive in Kolten Wong to cut the lead to 6-5. After a passed ball that allowed Tavares to reach third, Josh Sullivan struck out Jamie Romak to end the game.

Dan Houston allowed just two earned runs in six innings to pick up his eighth win of the season for the Drillers.

The win evens up the four-game series at one game apiece. Game three is Thursday night in Tulsa at 7 p.m.