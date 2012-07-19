Wagoner County Officials Searching For 16-Year-Old Runaway

The girl left her home, on her way to work, on the morning of July 5, and her family found her car in the parking lot of a Quik Trip that evening.

By: News On 6

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a family is looking for a 16-year-old girl, missing since July 5.

Tyler Renee Clare-Lamont is described as an American Indian girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs about 98 pounds.

Her family said she left her home in Inola around 9:45 a.m., heading to work.

That evening, around 5:30 p.m., the family found her vehicle in the parking lot of the Quik Trip at I-44 and 161st East Avenue.

She is entered in NCIC as a runaway.

The sheriff's office has asked anyone who has information about Clare-Lamont to contact their local law enforcement agency. People can also call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office tip line at 918-485-7799, or call dispatch at 918-485-3124.