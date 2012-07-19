Wagoner County Officials Searching For 16-Year-Old Runaway

Wednesday, July 18th 2012, 7:12 pm
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a family is looking for a 16-year-old girl, missing since July 5.
Tyler Renee Clare-Lamont is described as an American Indian girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs about 98 pounds.
Her family said she left her home in Inola around 9:45 a.m., heading to work.
That evening, around 5:30 p.m., the family found her vehicle in the parking lot of the Quik Trip at I-44 and 161st East Avenue.
She is entered in NCIC as a runaway.
The sheriff's office has asked anyone who has information about Clare-Lamont to contact their local law enforcement agency. People can also call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office tip line at 918-485-7799, or call dispatch at 918-485-3124.
