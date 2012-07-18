Competency Hearing Set For Man Accused In Tulsa County Courthouse Shooting

A Tulsa County district court judge has set an August 13, 2012 competency hearing date for Andrew Dennehy.

During a court appearance Judge Cliff Smith set the date, plus ordered the preliminary hearing date be set at the end of the competency hearing depending upon its result.

The Oklahoma AG's office assigned the Cherokee County district attorney's office to prosecute the case, since Tim Harris' office recused themselves.

Dennehy's attorney is Allan Smallwood.

Authorities say Andrew Dennehy, 23, opened fire on the plaza on the north side of the Tulsa County Courthouse on March 7, 2012.

