Bed Bug Sniffing Dog Checks Out Downtown Tulsa Library

Oklahoma&#39;s only specially-trained bed bug-searching service dog began checking all floors of Tulsa Public Library&#39;s downtown branch Wednesday..

Wednesday, July 18th 2012, 1:51 pm

By: News On 6


Man's best friend helped to sniff out unwanted guests at Tulsa's Central Library Wednesday.

Miss Liberty Belle is one of Oklahoma's only bed-bug-searching dogs.

The two-year-old beagle was called in after the library was closed Tuesday, when bed bugs were discovered on furniture on the third floor.

Handler Glen Collymore said Liberty typically works a room in a left to right pattern, and alerts her owner by pawing.

"Florida studies show they are about 93 percent accurate. Pest control operators: by their own admission, about thirty-to-forty percent," Collymore said.

No word yet if Miss Liberty Belle found anything today.

The library will remain closed through Thursday and re-open on Friday.

7/17/2012 Related Story: Bed Bug Discovery Closes Tulsa Central Library
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2012

April 15th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

March 14th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024